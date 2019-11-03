Leafs' Johnsson scores in 11th shootout round, beats Flyers

Nov 2, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Marner scored the tying goal 5:03 into the third period, Frederik Andersen made 37 saves and Andreas Johnsson scored in the 11th round of a shootout to give the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Kasperi Kapanen and Jason Spezza each had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which snapped a three-game road slide. The Maple Leafs are 2-2-2 in their last six games, and snapped an 0-2-2 rut at Philadelphia.

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and Claude Giroux each scored a power-play goal and both recorded an assist as the Flyers lost for just the second time in six home games this season.

After defenseman Travis Sanheim put home his own rebound of an Andersen save 31 seconds into the third period to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead, Toronto equalized with 14:57 left in regulation. Marner snapped a seven-game goal drought via a four-on-four scenario with a wraparound off a Philadelphia turnover to make it 3-3.

Kapanen opened the scoring when he streaked along the near board before flipping the puck top shelf past Brian Elliott (23 saves) at 5:55 in the first period. However, a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty by the Maple Leafs opened the door for Philadelphia to equalize on just its third shot of the contest.

On the power play, Provorov capitalized with a fortuitous goal that slid past Andersen to make it 1-1 with 4:58 left in the opening period. The Flyers’ other man-advantage-goal came 3:12 into the second, when Giroux glided in untouched and went five-hole on Andersen.

The Leafs, however, tied it at 2 with 2:05 left in the second. After continued pressure on the Philadelphia net, Spezza was credited with his first goal of the season, which was actually pushed in by Sanheim while trying to clear the puck from the crease.

Toronto played its seventh consecutive game without star forward John Tavares (three goals, four assists), who is working his way back from a broken finger. The Leafs were also minus star defenseman Jake Muzzin (personal reasons).

—Field Level Media