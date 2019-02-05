Flyers down Canucks for 8th straight win

Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Monday.

Feb 4, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas (3) battles with Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 41 saves as the Flyers won their season-best eighth game in a row.

Hart became the first goaltender in franchise history to win his seventh straight start before turning 21 years old.

The Flyers registered their 2,000th regular season win in franchise history.

Brock Boeser scored the lone goal for the Canucks.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Both teams had solid scoring opportunities late in the first period.

Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen skated in all alone and had his shot clang off the post.

On the ensuing rush, Nolan Patrick fired a shot off the post with just less than seven minutes remaining.

Couturier struck first on the power play at 18:37 for a 1-0 Philadelphia advantage. It was Couturier’s 21st goal this season and his sixth in the last nine games.

Voracek scored at 3:20 of the second period for a 2-0 Flyers lead.

Vancouver responded after falling behind and got within 2-1 when Boeser ripped a wrist shot past Hart at 5:14.

After Boeser’s goal, the pace picked up for the remainder of the second period. With 1:43 remaining, the teams got tangled up as play became quite chippy. Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds was given the lone penalty for roughing.

Neither team scored again.

Vancouver defenseman Alexander Edler fired a nasty wrist shot that was stopped by Hart at 7:24 of the third period. The Canucks followed with a couple of other scoring opportunities but were denied by Hart.

Then with 10:22 remaining, Edler left the game on a gurney after receiving a stick to the face by Voracek with blood appearing to pour on the ice.

The Canucks pulled Markstrom for the final couple of minutes to place an extra skater on the ice. They had one last faceoff in the Flyers zone with 13.4 seconds left and Boeser’s slap shot was stopped by Hart.

