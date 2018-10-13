Eakin, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Flyers

EditorsNote: Tweaks 5th graf, removes extra tagline

Cody Eakin scored with 1:25 remaining in the third period, and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights ended a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

Eakin fired a shot from the left circle for his second goal of the season on a pass from Ryan Carpenter.

The Golden Knights needed a spectacular save by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who sprawled across the crease to get his glove on a shot by Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux with 38 seconds left.

It was at least the third superb save Fleury made on Giroux in recording his 49th career shutout. He made 26 saves.

Vegas finished its season-long five-game road trip with a 2-3 record.

Flyers goalie Brian Elliott made 20 saves.

The Flyers outshot the Golden Knights 10-5 in a goalless first period in which they had a 2-0 edge in power plays.

Fleury made a key save on Jordan Weal at 11:40 of the first to preserve the tie.

Max Pacioretty hit the post for Vegas on Elliott’s glove 5:45 into the second period.

Fleury thwarted Sean Couturier on a Flyers’ 3-on-1 at 12:30 of the second.

Vegas had its second power play of the second period when Jori Lehtera was penalized for tripping at 13:33. But Fleury came up with two big saves to prevent the Flyers from scoring short-handed, first on Scott Laughton and then on Giroux.

Fleury also made a spectacular save on Giroux at 15:54 with the teams at even strength.

Philadelphia held a 20-15 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

The third period started cautiously, with Vegas having the only three shots on goal until the midway point when Fleury made two quick saves on Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim and Michael Raffl.

Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds was called for hooking Erik Haula at 15:45 of the third. The Flyers killed off the penalty, and the Knights dropped to 0-for-16 on the power play for the season.

This was the second meeting between the teams already this season. The Flyers won 5-2 in the season opener on Oct. 4 in Las Vegas.

