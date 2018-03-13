Golden Knights beat Flyers for 45th win

Erik Haula, William Karlsson and Ryan Carpenter scored one goal each to lift the Vegas Golden Knights past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 38 shots in earning his 400th career win, third among active players.

It was Vegas’ 45th victory this season, an ongoing record for an expansion franchise in the National Hockey League.

Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds scored for the Flyers and goaltender Petr Mrazek made 26 saves in the loss.

Haula got the Golden Knights on the board first with his 25th goal of the season at 6:17 of the first period.

Giroux sent home the equalizer at 1:27 of the second with his 25th goal of the season. The captain gathered a turnover from Vegas and ripped a wrist shot into the net, extending his point scoring streak to seven games.

Jake Voracek nearly put the Flyers up a goal but was denied in spectacular fashion by Fleury with 8:38 left in the second. Fleury was sprawled out and reached with his glove hand to stymie Voracek’s wrist shot.

The Flyers dominated the second period and held a 25-17 overall advantage in shots on goal. Philadelphia outshot Vegas 16-8 in the second alone.

Travis Sanheim was whistled for high-sticking Haula and the Golden Knights quickly capitalized with a power-play goal by Karlsson at 6:00 of the third. It was Karlsson’s 36th goal of the season.

Earlier in the man advantage, Giroux stole the puck, broke free and managed a strong shot on goal. Fleury was in position to make the initial save and then stop the rebound.

The wild action continued and the Flyers tied the game at 2 when Simmonds received a crisp pass from Voracek and scored his 11th power-play goal of the season. Simmonds’ goal occurred at 7:06.

Vegas took a 3-2 lead with just 2:40 remaining when Carpenter scored. The bulk of the work was done in the corner as the Golden Knights battled to keep the puck in the zone and eventually to Carpenter for the game winner.

The Flyers pulled Mrazek for the final couple of minutes but the extra skater didn’t result in the tying goal.

