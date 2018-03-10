Giroux, MacDonald send Flyers past Jets

Claude Giroux and Andrew MacDonald each scored a goal to lift the Philadelphia Flyers over the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 27 shots for the Flyers, who halted a five-game winless streak. They had been 0-4-1 in their last five games but opened a three-game homestand in strong fashion.

Patrik Laine scored his 40th goal of the season for the Jets, who had been red hot with four consecutive victories.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves in the loss.

Philadelphia outshot the Jets, 35-28.

The Flyers put on a late surge in the waning minutes of the first period but couldn’t capitalize. They outshot Winnipeg 11-9 yet the teams went into their respective locker rooms scoreless.

Philadelphia received an early power play in the second but struggled to generate much pressure. The Jets killed off the power play and the Flyers dropped to 2-for-26 on the man advantage in recent games.

Giroux later put the Flyers up 1-0 when he ripped a wrist shot into the top corner of the net with 14:20 left in the second. It was Giroux’s 24th goal of the season and the captain has a six-game point streak.

The Flyers pushed ahead 2-0 with 11:59 left as MacDonald kept battling in front of the net and sent it past Hellebuyck. The puck bounced off Hellebuyck’s pads and rolled just over the line.

Travis Konecny was whistled for his second penalty of the game and the Jets were awarded a power play with 12:46 remaining in the third.

Winnipeg took full advantage as Laine scored and sliced the Flyers lead in half at 2-1 with 11:02 left. Laine recorded his 18th power-play goal of the season.

Laine has scored at least one goal in 10 of the last 11 games and five in a row.

Hellebuyck was pulled for an extra skater with 1:30 remaining in the third. Despite some aggressiveness, the Flyers were able to hold on for the victory.

