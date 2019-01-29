Konecny leads Flyers to 3-1 win over Jets

Travis Konecny scored a goal and added an assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday.

James van Riemsdyk and Phil Varone each contributed a goal for the Flyers, who won their fourth game in a row. They had secured victories in three straight before the All-Star break.

Flyers rookie goaltender Carter Hart was sharp throughout the game and finished with 31 saves.

Jack Roslovic scored the lone goal for the Jets, who have dropped two in a row after winning six of seven. Winnipeg goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 28 shots.

Hart was stellar in the first period, and he made a couple of spectacular saves against Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine in the final couple of minutes.

The game was scoreless at the end of the period, with the Jets holding an 11-8 edge in shots.

Sean Couturier skated in and ripped a wrist shot on goal with 11:25 left in the second, but Brossoit made the stick save.

The Flyers stayed aggressive and struck for the initial goal soon after. Varone gathered a bouncing puck in front and sent it past Brossoit for a 1-0 advantage at 9:47.

The Jets tied the game at 1 with a power-play goal by Roslovic at 12:59, his second tally of the season. Roslovic snapped a 22-game skid without finding the net.

Konecny, who played in his 200th career NHL game, gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 18:46 of the second. He redirected a shot by Andrew MacDonald into the net.

Winnipeg’s Tyler Myers wound up and fired a slap shot with about 11:30 remaining in the third. MacDonald went sprawling to the ice and made a terrific block to maintain a one-goal advantage.

Following a Winnipeg turnover late in the third period, van Riemsdyk received a pass from Konecny and tapped it home for a 3-1 lead at 16:25.

The Jets pulled Brossoit for the final two-plus minutes but weren’t able to capitalize with the extra skater.

—Field Level Media