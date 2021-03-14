Capitals beat Flyers again for 3rd time in past week

Carl Hagelin and Nick Jensen each had one goal and one assist to lead the Washington Capitals past the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Saturday.

Daniel Sprong, Alex Ovechkin and Nic Dowd scored one goal each for the Capitals, who swept all three games in regulation against the Flyers over the past week, with each game in Philadelphia.

Garnet Hathaway and John Carlson contributed two assists apiece for Washington, which has won four games in a row and eight of its last nine.

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

James van Riemsdyk, Nolan Patrick, Shayne Gostisbehere and Claude Giroux scored goals for the Flyers. Travis Sanheim and Jakub Voracek had two assists each.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott allowed three goals on 10 shots and was replaced by Carter Hart, who made 11 saves on 13 shots.

The Capitals jumped out to a 1-0 when Sprong took advance of a bouncing puck and shot it over Elliott at 4:40 of the first period. Hagelin scored the second goal at 13:21 on his backhand

Sanheim nearly put the Flyers on the scoreboard with 46.2 seconds left in the first, but Samsonov made a stellar save.

Philadelphia managed to close within 2-1 at 2:36 of the second when van Riemsdyk notched his 12th goal of the season on a wrister.

But Washington responded 29 seconds later when Jensen broke free and scored. Elliott was then pulled and replaced with Hart.

Patrick connected with a slap shot at 5:47 and the deficit was cut to 3-2.

Ovechkin netted his 10th of the season to extend the Capitals’ lead to 4-2 at 13:10 of the second. It was Ovechkin’s 716th goal of his career, placing him one behind Phil Esposito for sixth all-time on the career goals list. Ovechkin has also scored 39 goals in 61 games against Philadelphia.

Dowd’s deflection in front at 4:25 of the third gave the Capitals a 5-2 advantage.

Gostisbehere fired a long wrist shot at 13:07 of the third to close the Flyers within 5-3. After Hart was pulled for an extra skater, Giroux ripped a slap shot at 17:03 to cut the deficit to 5-4.

The Flyers had several solid scoring chances in the final minute but couldn’t equalize.

--Field Level Media