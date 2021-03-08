Capitals hand Flyers second straight loss

Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen each scored one goal to lift the Washington Capitals past the host Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Sunday.

Mar 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers fans enter the Wells Fargo Center for the first time since last March for game against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Oshie added two assists for the Capitals.

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 36 saves in his first career start against the Flyers.

Joel Farabee scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who have dropped two consecutive regulation games for the first time since January of 2020.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 24 shots.

The game was Philadelphia’s first with fans at the Wells Fargo Center since March 10, 2020. About 3,100 fans attended, or 15 percent capacity.

Samsonov made a spectacular save on a point blank shot by Claude Giroux with 10:23 remaining in the first period.

Slideshow ( 38 images )

The Flyers stayed aggressive and took a 1-0 lead when Farabee scored at 11:04. It was Farabee’s team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Ovechkin fired two shots on goal during a late power play in the first, but Hart stopped both.

Midway through the second, Zdeno Chara broke free and had a short-handed scoring chance. Hart was in position to deflect the puck and clear it out of the zone.

Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim ripped a wrist shot off the crossbar with 5:53 left in the second.

The Capitals then tied the game at 15:11 of the second when Ovechkin scored. Ovechkin moved into second place in league history with 363 road goals, snapping a tie with Steve Yzerman and trailing only Wayne Gretzky.

Washington took advantage of an icing call and went ahead 2-1 with 15.8 seconds left in the second as Orlov’s shot went through Hart’s legs.

The Capitals took control in the opening minutes of the third and led 3-1 at 4:15 when Jensen had an open wrist shot and sent it past Hart. Jensen hadn’t scored since Oct. 11, 2018.

Jake Voracek was denied by Samsonov on a shot and a rebound with 5:47 to go.

Hart was pulled for an extra skater with just under four minutes remaining. The Flyers were unable to capitalize, however, despite several solid scoring chances.

--Field Level Media