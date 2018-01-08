Malkin, Penguins sink Bruins in OT

The red-hot Bruins finally met their match in the defending champion Penguins.

Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal 2:51 into overtime to help Pittsburgh edge Boston, 6-5, in a thriller Sunday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Malkin finished with two goals and has 17 on the season. Jamie Oleksiak (3 goals), Phil Kessel (18), Kris Letang (3) and Riley Sheahan (4) also scored for the Penguins (22-19-3), who won for the third time in four games after going 6-8-0 in December.

Boston (23-10-7) snapped a three-game winning streak but extended its points streak to 11 straight games (8-0-3).

Brad Marchand tallied a goal, his 17th of the season, and an assist and the Bruins also got goals from Ryan Spooner (4), Noel Acciari (6), David Pastrnak (17) and David Backes (8).

Tuukka Rask made 29 saves while allowing four or more goals for the third time this season (0-2-1). No team had scored more than three vs. Rask since the New York Rangers did so on Dec. 16.

Tristan Jarry had 14 saves on 19 shots before being replaced by Matt Murray, who finished with six stops on six shots for the Penguins.

Neither side could find the net in the final 13:06 of the third period after a flurry of goals through the first two-plus periods.

After scoring five first-period goals Saturday against Carolina, the Bruins found themselves on the other end of the spectrum in a 3-1 hole after 20 minutes.

Spooner’s goal 1:51 into the game put Boston on the board first, but goals from Oleksiak (at 3:53 of first period), Kessel (11:04) and Letang (13:27) put Pittsburgh in control.

The Bruins rallied with a four-goal period in the second, with Marchand (7:18), Acciari (8:18), Pastrnak (12:14) and Backes (17:08) all finding the back of the net for a 5-3 advantage.

Malkin’s goal with four seconds left in the middle period helped the Penguins get back on their feet and pull within a goal at 5-4.

Sheahan tied the game at 5 with his goal 2:54 into the third.

Pittsburgh continues its three-game homestand after the NHL’s league-wide, five-day bye week next Saturday against Detroit. Boston visits rival Montreal next Saturday.

