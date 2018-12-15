Penguins knock off Bruins on Guentzel’s tiebreaker

Jake Guentzel scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and goaltender Casey DeSmith made a career-high 48 saves Friday as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the visiting Boston Bruins 5-3.

After Boston scored twice in the third to gain a 3-3 tie, Pittsburgh answered at 10:47. Sidney Crosby won a faceoff back to Kris Letang, and Guentzel redirected Letang’s wrist shot past Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak.

Zach Aston-Reese added an empty-net goal with 5.2 seconds left.

Aston-Reese finished with two goals, an assist and nine hits. Derek Grant and Phil Kessel scored and Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh, which is 4-1-1 in its past six games.

Chris Wagner had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Carlo and David Krejci also scored for Boston, which had won three straight.

Halak made 23 saves.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead at 17:48 of the first. Matt Cullen dug the puck out of the corner and fed Grant at the bottom of the right circle. Grant swept the puck around Halak.

Kessel upped it to 2-0 at 1:56 of the second. On a feed from Evgeni Malkin, his shot from the left circle went under Halak’s pads.

At 11:53 of the second, Carlo scored for the first time in 116 games to close it to 2-1. His rising shot from the right circle wove through heavy traffic.

Aston-Reese restored Pittsburgh’s two-goal cushion, 3-1, with 59 seconds left in the second. He scored off a two-on-one with Riley Sheahan for the Penguins’ first short-handed goal of the season.

Boston tied it with goals 54 seconds apart in the third.

Wagner, from above the left hash marks, let loose with a shot that defied defenseman Letang’s close coverage and sailed past DeSmith’s glove at 7:08 to make it 3-2.

David Pastrnak rang a shot off the crossbar, and Krejci got the rebound and put it near the same spot, but just behind the crossbar, for a 3-3 tie at 8:02.

Letang left the game late in the third after apparently injuring his left leg in a collision with Boston’s Joakim Nordstrom.

