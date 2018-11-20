Eichel lifts Sabres past Penguins in OT

Jack Eichel scored 45 seconds into overtime Monday as the Buffalo Sabres erased a three-goal deficit to win their sixth straight game, 5-4 over the host Pittsburgh Penguins.

Eichel, who also had an assist, launched a shot from the right dot that caromed in off the arm of Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith.

Zach Bogosian also had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson, Casey Nelson and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Sabres, who picked up their fifth win when trailing after two periods.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, and Derick Brassard, Phil Kessel, and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who blew a 4-1 second-period lead and fell to 1-7-2 in their past 10 games.

Carter Hutton stopped 36 of 40 Pittsburgh shots, and DeSmith stopped 35 of 40 Buffalo shots.

Brassard opened the scoring at 8:46 of the first when he got by Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin coming down the slot and scored past Hutton’s right pad.

Thompson tied it at 11:43 of the first from above the right hash marks, his first of the season and fourth of his career.

Kessel scored the first of three straight Pittsburgh goals at 16:15 of the first, on a back-door play for his 10th goal to make it 2-1.

Guentzel scored on his own bouncing rebound for a 3-1 Penguins lead at 1:24 of the second.

Pearson, acquired last week from Los Angeles, scored his first goal with the Penguins at 5:00 of the second on a backhander to make it 4-1

Buffalo cut it to 4-2 at 10:39 of the second when Bogosian converted a feed from Jeff Skinner, and Nelson made it a one-goal game, 4-3, on a shot from the right point that went in off Pittsburgh defenseman Jack Johnson with 1:48 left in the second.

Mittelstadt tied it at 11:12 of the third when he whipped a shot over DeSmith’s right shoulder from the left dot.

Buffalo defenseman Marco Scandella left in the second after being hit in the right ankle while blocking a shot by Evgeni Malkin.

—Field Level Media