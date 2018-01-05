FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#US NHL
January 5, 2018 / 2:58 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Penguins' struggles continue in shutout loss to Hurricanes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jeff Skinner’s unassisted goal in the second period snapped a scoreless tie Thursday night, as the Carolina Hurricanes bounced back from consecutive one-goal losses with a 4-0 blanking of the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

It was the fifth win in seven games for Carolina (19-13-8), which is now holding down the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after a slow start. The Penguins dropped to 20-19-3 and continued their inconsistent form.

Skinner took the puck away and potted his 13th marker of the season at 6:50 for the only goal the Hurricanes required. But they kept adding on to make things easier for goalie Cam Ward.

Teuvo Teravainen notched his 11th goal at 16:53 to make it 2-0, with Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin drawing assists. For Aho, it was his 20th helper of the season.

Aho sealed the result in the third period with a pair of goals. With Jordan Staal and Brett Pesce helping out, Aho scored at 9:14 for a three-goal cushion. At 12:33, Aho tallied his 13th of the season, with Teravainen and Pesce bagging assists.

Ward (11-2-2), who’s wrested the starting job from offseason signee Scott Darling, made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray (14-12-1) stopped 29 of 33 shots in the losing cause. The Penguins have lost eight of their last 12 matches.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.