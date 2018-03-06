Schultz scores in OT as Penguins top Flames

Justin Schultz was the hero and Evgeni Malkin netted one goal and two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime in NHL action Monday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

With the goalie slightly out of position anticipating him to shoot, Phil Kessel passed over to Schultz, and he buried the winner at 2:36 of overtime.

Not only was it a tough ending, but it was a tough start for the Flames and rookie goalie Jon Gillies, who was victimized on two of the first three shots on goal. Chad Ruhwedel opened the scoring at the 2:10 mark when his long wrister made it’s way past Gillies, who got a piece of the puck.

Things went from bad to worse for Gillies at 3:05 when he attempted to pass the puck from behind his own net, only to see Malkin knock it out of the air. The puck bounced toward the front of the net, where Malkin was on the spot to slip it into an open cage to give the Pens a 2-0 lead.

To their credit, the Flames controlled the rest of the opening period and drew even. Mark Giordano put the visitors on the board at the 6:14 mark when he intercepted Kris Letang’s clearing attempt at the side board, eluded a check and then sent a high, short-side shot that beat a screened Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

Then Mikael Backlund made it 2-2 with a highlight-reel goal just past the period’s midway point. After crossing the blue line, Michael Frolik stopped up like a basketball player at the top of the key before sending a short dish to Backlund, who toe-dragged around Letang before depositing a backhand.

The roller coaster didn’t end there. Letang made amends at 17:01 of the second period when he sniped a top-corner, short-side dart from the right faceoff dot when the Penguins converted an odd-man rush.

However, Troy Brouwer again tied the game with 2.4 seconds left in the middle frame by finishing a beautiful pass from T.J. Brodie, who raced deep into the zone before feeding Brouwer in the low slot and staring at an open net.

Jarry stopped 35 shots in the win, while Gillies made 28 saves for the Flames.

—Field Level Media