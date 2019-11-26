Guentzel's OT goal lifts Penguins over Flames

EditorsNote: changes to “TJ” in sixth graf

Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena.

Jake Guentzel scored with 56 seconds left in overtime Monday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the visiting Calgary Flames.

Guentzel moved in from the blue line toward the left circle against defenseman Noah Hanifin. He snapped a shot past Hanifin and under the glove of Flames goaltender David Rittich for his team-leading 12th goal.

Alex Galchenyuk and Jared McCann each added a goal and an assist, and Dominik Kahun had two assists for Pittsburgh, which won its second straight and extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2).

Penguins backup goalie Tristan Jarry, starting in consecutive games for the first time this season, made 32 saves.

Dillon Dube and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, which is 1-5-2 in its past eight games. Rittich made 35 saves.

Calgary’s TJ Brodie didn’t have any points, but his return to the lineup was noteworthy 10 days after he collapsed at practice.

The Flames controlled play early, ringing up a 10-1 shot total and 1-0 lead.

Dube scored at 7:34. Rasmus Andersson, from the right point, found Dube alone in the slot for a shot off Jarry’s blocker.

Pittsburgh tied it at 11:48 of the first, the final second of a power play, as Galchenyuk finally broke through. His high shot through a crowd from the slot was his first as a Penguin.

After being part of a big offseason trade that sent sniper Phil Kessel to Arizona, Galchenyuk missed some time because of injury but drew attention because he was snake-bitten in terms of goals through his first 14 games with Pittsburgh.

McCann gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 7:14 of the second. His laser from the right circle hit Andersson’s leg on its it way past Rittich for his 12th point in the past 12 games.

Monahan’s power-play goal, on a second rebound and off Jarry’s glove, at 15:09 of the second tied it 2-2.

By the end of the second, the Penguins had caught up in shots, 21 for each team, along with the score being tied.

