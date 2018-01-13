Malkin stays hot, Penguins handle Red Wings

Evgeni Malkin scored two goals and assisted on two more to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 home victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.

Malkin has scored five goals over the last three games. Pittsburgh’s offensive stars carried the offensive load as the Penguins won for the fourth time in five games. Phil Kessel supplied a goal and two assists and Sidney Crosby contributed a goal and an assist.

Carl Hagelin and Olli Maatta added assists while Tristan Jarry turned aside 29 shots for Pittsburgh.

The Penguins outshot Detroit 36-30.

Justin Abdelkader scored for the Red Wings, who have lost two straight following a four-game winning streak. Detroit was 1-for-7 on the power play. Jimmy Howard made 32 saves.

The Penguins outshot the Wings 12-7 in the first period and came away with a 2-1 lead. Malkin scored just 3:01 into the game off feeds from Hagelin and Maatta. The Wings answered a little over 10 minutes later with Abdelkader’s power-play goal. Tomas Tatar and Henrik Zetterberg recorded the assists.

Kessel matched that with a power-play goal of his own with Crosby and Malkin collecting the assists. Kessel snuck in along the right side and tapped the puck home after Crosby fired it toward the net.

Malkin’s second goal of the game came 2:08 into the second period with Kessel recording an assist. Kessel sent a pass from the boards toward the middle, and Malkin converted from between the circles.

That proved to be the only goal of the period, even though the Penguins outshot the Wings 16-9.

Pittsburgh’s lead grew to 4-1 early in the third with another power-play tally. Kessel flicked a pass from the left side to Crosby, who fired in his 16th goal this season.

The Red Wings were playing their first game since losing to Tampa Bay 5-2 on Sunday. The Penguins had a similar break after a 6-5 overtime victory over Boston.

--Field Level Media