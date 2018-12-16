Penguins use power play to topple Kings in OT

EditorsNote: 3rd graf to clarify LA’s record;

Phil Kessel scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from Evgeni Malkin at 3:59 of overtime Saturday as the host Pittsburgh Penguins beat the last-place Los Angeles Kings 4-3.

Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, and Matt Cullen and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Penguins, who won their second in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Jake Muzzin and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Luff added a goal for the Kings, who are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, making his first start since Nov. 17 after recovering from a lower-body injury, stopped 38 of 41 Los Angeles shots.

Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for the Kings.

Cullen scored at 6:58 of the first, the Penguins’ second short-handed goal in as many games after not having one this season. Despite being covered by Luff, Cullen got off a wrist shot from the slot.

Rust, who assisted on Cullen’s goal, made it seven points in eight games and gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead at 13:04 of the first off a feed from Sidney Crosby.

An apparent Los Angeles goal from Tyler Toffoli at 16:40 of the first was nullified when the Penguins won a successful offside challenge.

At 3:22 of the second, the Kings got a goal that stood. Muzzin scored on a back-door play off a feed from Anze Kopitar to make it 2-1.

Pearson, who was acquired from Los Angeles in a trade last month, boosted the lead to 3-1 at 8:29 of the second with a skillful goal against his former club. He wrested the puck from defenseman Drew Doughty in the right circle, moved in, avoided a poke-check attempt by Quick and roofed the puck over the goalie.

Luff got his third goal in five games, a turning shot from the slot at 10:06 of the second, to again make it a one-goal game, 3-2.

Iafallo tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 12:30 of the third. His one-timer from the right circle got under Murray’s pads.

