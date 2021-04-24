Bryan Rust, Sidney Crosby propel Pens past reeling Devils

Bryan Rust and captain Sidney Crosby each recorded their respective 20th goals of the season to lift the host Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win over the reeling New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Slideshow ( 19 images )

Jeff Carter and Jared McCann also scored and Jake Guentzel added two assists for the Penguins (31-14-3, 65 points), who swept three straight home games against the Devils.

Casey DeSmith made 34 saves as Pittsburgh improved to 7-1-1 in its past nine games.

Jack Hughes and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey (14-27-6, 34 points), which has dropped nine in a row and 13 of its past 14 games (1-11-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves in defeat.

Carter gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 9:41 of the first period. Jason Zucker left the puck near the right dot for Carter, who beat Blackwood far side.

McCann doubled the advantage during a power play at 12:50 of the first period. Defenseman Kris Letang unleashed a shot from the top of the slot that Guentzel deflected to McCann for an easy conversion.

Rust notched his 20th goal to make it 3-0 at 7:30 of the second period. Defenseman Cody Ceci’s shot from the point was deflected by both Guentzel and Rust before the puck skidded past Blackwood.

New Jersey scored 1:15 later to trim Pittsburgh’s lead. Yegor Sharangovich missed while taking a backhand swipe at the puck just above the crease. DeSmith’s reaction left Hughes with a gaping net, and he had an easy tap-in.

The Devils halved the deficit at 10:58 of the third period. Wood accepted a cross-zone pass from defenseman Ryan Murray and sent a one-timer past DeSmith for his team-leading 15th goal.

After Zucker laid a big hit on New Jersey’s Nicholas Merkley at center ice, the two fought with 5:06 left.

Crosby added an empty-net goal just before the buzzer to cap the scoring.

--Field Level Media