Jesper Bratt nets OT goal to lift Devils past Penguins

Jesper Bratt scored 2:50 into overtime to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring in the first period, New Jersey answered in the second and the teams failed to tally again in regulation. In overtime, Bratt scored on a wraparound before Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was able to slide over.

Bratt’s second goal of the season extended his point streak to four games for the Devils, who won two of the three consecutive contests between the teams.

Sunday’s game was a makeup of one that was postponed earlier because of COVID-19 protocols involving the Devils.

They were the first three games of the season between the teams. The division rivals will face each other five more times.

Sami Vatanen also scored for New Jersey, which has won three of four games overall. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 of 36 Pittsburgh shots. Blackwood returned from a two-game absence following an injury sustained during the pregame warmup Thursday.

Captain Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh, which had been 7-1 in games tied after regulation -- including 4-1 in overtime. Jarry, who had won 10 of his previous 14 starts, made 33 saves.

The Penguins have lost two straight home games after starting 12-2-0 at PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh’s top line produced the opening goal at 3:37 of the first period. A series of crisp passes culminated in Jake Guentzel, from the bottom of the left circle, feeding Crosby at the bottom of the opposite circle. Crosby’s sharp-angle one-timer banked off the near post and off Blackwood’s skate before skidding over the goal line.

It was the first time in five games that the Penguins scored first.

Vatanen tied it at 4:48 of the second period. The Devils had sustained possession and pressure in Pittsburgh’s end. Vatanen’s shot from the center point sailed past Jarry’s glove for his second goal of the season.

