Shorthanded goal powers Flyers past Penguins

Dale Weise’s third-period, shorthanded go-ahead goal Saturday lifted the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-2 win over the host Pittsburgh Penguins in the first meeting of the season between the cross-state rivals.

Weise gave Philadelphia its first lead 51 seconds into the third with his second goal of the season. He got a breakaway and beat goaltender Casey DeSmith between his pads to break a 2-2 tie.

It was the Flyers’ first shorthanded goal this season. It was the sixth given up by Pittsburgh, most in the NHL.

Jakub Voracek added an empty-net goal with 21.5 seconds left.

Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux also scored, and Andrew McDonald assisted on the first three goals for Philadelphia, which won for just the second time in eight games (2-5-1), a slump that led to the firing of general manager Ron Hextall earlier in the week.

Sidney Crosby and Riley Sheahan scored for the Penguins, who lost their second straight game after a 3-0-2 stretch.

Rookie goaltender Anthony Stolarz, in his third game this season, made 30 saves for the Flyers.

DeSmith, who had won his previous three starts, stopped 22 of 25 Philadelphia shots.

Philadelphia erased a one-goal deficit in each of the first and second periods.

Crosby scored on the first shift of the game. He converted a pass from Jake Guentzel on a two-on-one against defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere 39 seconds into regulation for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

Konecny tied it at 5:42 of the first on a goal off the rush. From the left hash marks, he wristed the puck under DeSmith’s pads.

Sheahan restored the Penguins’ lead, 2-1, at 5:49 of the second. He got around Gostisbehere at the left point, moved in and beat Stolarz over the left shoulder.

Just 1:03 later, Giroux pulled the Flyers into another tie, 2-2. From the bottom of the left circle, he went to one knee and one-timed a cross-ice pass from Scott Laughton inside the near post.

—Field Level Media