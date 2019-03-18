Flyers stun Penguins late, win in OT

Sean Couturier scored with 3.4 seconds left in overtime Sunday to give the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a critical 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mar 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas (3) takes the ice for warm-ups against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Couturier’s 29th goal came when he blasted the puck from the right circle to the far side past goaltender Matt Murray, who also gave up James van Riemsdyk’s tying goal with 18.8 seconds left in regulation.

Flyers goalie Carter Hart, in just his second start in 11 games, made 41 saves.

The game was played 16,000 days after Philadelphia (35-29-8, 78 points) last won the Stanley Cup in 1975, and the two points helped keep the Flyers’ playoff hopes alive. They are six points out of an Eastern Conference wild-card spot with 10 games to play.

Rookie Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh (39-24-10, 88 points), which lost its second in a row but held onto third place in the Metropolitan Division. Goaltender Matt Murray made 36 saves.

Pittsburgh played without center Evgeni Malkin. There was no explanation for his absence, but day earlier he was shaken up — but stayed in the game — when he took a cross-check to the rib area from St. Louis’ Robert Bortuzzo.

The closest thing to a goal during the first two periods came at 1:11 of the second. Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux, who played despite being ill earlier in the day, shot the puck past Murray, but it was immediately ruled no goal by the on-ice officials because Jakub Voracek appeared to interfere with Murray. The Flyers challenged, and the call was reversed.

That made it 1-0, but the Penguins immediately challenged that Philadelphia had been offside — Voracek, specifically — and that challenge was rewarded, so the game continued scoreless after the first double challenge on one goal in NHL history.

Blueger, filling in for Malkin as the second-line center, gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead with his fourth goal at 2:07 of the third. He got a rebound of a shot by Phil Kessel and whipped it inside the right post.

With Hart pulled for an extra attacker, Van Riemsdyk’s tying goal, his 25th, came on a one-timer from the slot on a setup by Travis Konecny.

