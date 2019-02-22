Jones saves 26 as Sharks blank Penguins

Goaltender Martin Jones made 26 saves, Tomas Hertl scored twice and the visiting San Jose Sharks rode their special teams to a 4-0 win Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Feb 21, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) juggles the puck on his stick during warm-ups against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hertl’s goals came on power plays, and Evander Kane scored short-handed. Brent Burns had a power-play goal and two assists. Kevin Labanc also had two assists.

Jones, who picked up his 29th win, earned his 21st career shutout — first against the Penguins — and second this season.

San Jose, which was kicking off a four-game road trip, is 8-1-1 in its past 10 games.

Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 29 saves for Pittsburgh, which had won four of its previous five.

The teams got into a large scrum with 4:36 left in regulation. One of the results was Penguins coach Mike Sullivan being ejected.

The Penguins had several key chances that were thwarted. Among them were a shorthanded breakaway by Matt Cullen when the puck rolled off his stick and a breakaway for Evgeni Malkin coming out of the penalty box, but he was stopped by Jones.

Pittsburgh captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby had his six-game point streak halted.

After Pittsburgh’s Jack Johnson tripped Joonas Donskoi, San Jose capitalized with Hertl’s first goal 57 seconds into the first. From a sharp angle, he lifted a rebound of Burns’ heavy shot over DeSmith, who was tangled with teammate Kris Letang.

Kane took advantage of a Penguins turnover in the neutral zone for a short-handed breakaway and deposited the puck between DeSmith’s pads for a 2-0 lead at 10:01 of the first.

It the NHL-worst 13th short-handed goal allowed by the Penguins.

With another power play, courtesy of Zach Aston-Reese tripping Kane, the Sharks boosted their lead to 3-0. Hertl notched his second of the game, 28th of the season, at 13:19 of the first when he finished off a low-zone, tic-tac-toe sequence by tapping the puck into a gaping net after DeSmith slid to his right.

Burns made it 4-0 with 3:09 left in regulation with a five-on-three power-play goal.

—Field Level Media