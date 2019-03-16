Dunn scores twice as Blues beat Penguins

Vince Dunn scored twice and Pat Maroon had a goal and an assist Saturday as the visiting St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1.

Mar 16, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) takes the ice for warm-ups against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oskar Sundqvist and Jay Bouwmeester also scored, and Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas each had two assists for St. Louis (37-27-7), which built a 4-0 lead through the game’s first 23 minutes.

Rookie goalie Jordan Binnington made 40 saves and is 17-4-1 in his first 22 NHL starts.

The Blues remained in third place in the Central Division.

Dominik Simon scored for the Penguins (39-24-9), who had won three straight and six of seven.

The Penguins remain in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Goalie Matt Murray stopped nine of 13 shots before being relieved by Casey DeSmith, who allowed one goal on 13 shots.

Sundqvist, who began his career with Pittsburgh, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 4:56 of the first on a one-timer from the right circle set up by Jaden Schwartz.

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead at 13:34 of the first when Dunn flipped the puck past Murray’s glove from the slot through traffic.

Thomas carried the puck behind the Penguins net and directed it into the crease, where Maroon got his stick on it to make it 3-0 at 1:31 of the second. That gave the Blues three goals on 12 shots and as many goals in the game as they had scored in their previous three.

Bouwmeester scored 1:10 later, his first goal in 29 games. From the slot, he slammed home a Maroon feed from deep. The assist gave Maroon his first multiple-point game since Oct. 6.

That chased Murray for DeSmith. Murray had been 7-1-2 in his previous 10 starts.

Pittsburgh spoiled Binnington’s bid for a sixth shutout when Simon scored at 9:53 of the second. His spinning shot from the slot through a crowd produced his first goal in 21 games.

Dunn added a power-play goal at 13:57 of the third on a shot from the top of the right circle to make it 5-1.

—Field Level Media

