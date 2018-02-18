Malkin leads Penguins past Leafs for 11th straight home win

Evgeni Malkin finished with a goal and two assists, eclipsing 900 points for his career, and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended their home winning streak to 11 games with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night.

Carl Hagelin, Zach Aston-Reese, Olli Maatta and Bryan Rust also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won four straight. Sidney Crosby had a home point streak stopped at 10 games.

Connor Brown, Tyler Bozak and Patrick Marleau had goals for Toronto, which had a five-game winning streak snapped.

The Penguins took a 4-3 lead on a goal by Maatta with 12:04 left in the game. Pittsburgh then added an insurance goal by Rust with just over three minutes remaining.

Matt Murray had 29 saves, including several from point-blank range, for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh took a 3-2 lead on a goal by Aston-Reese with 14:39 left in the second period. It was his fourth goal in the last five games.

The Maple Leafs were outshot 11-2 midway through the second period, but managed to tie the game on a power-play goal by Marleau with 4:14 remaining.

Toronto is 5-1-0 in its past six games against Pittsburgh, including a 4-3 road win on Dec. 9.

Pittsburgh capitalized on a Toronto turnover and took a 1-0 lead when Rust made a deft pass to Hagelin, who knocked in a short-range shot in front of the goal with 16:37 left in the first period.

The Maple Leafs entered the game fifth in the league with 3.27 goals per game, and they responded to that early goal.

The Maple Leafs tied the game 1-1 when Brown scored off a pass from James van Riemsdyk from behind the net with 13:19 remaining in the first. Toronto then took the lead on a goal by Bozak four minutes later.

The Penguins showed they are equally explosive and tied the game 2-2 when Malkin knocked in a deflection with 8:09 remaining.

Malkin joined Mario Lemieux, Jaromír Jágr and Crosby as the only players in Penguins history to reach 900 points with the team.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen came up with 34 saves.

