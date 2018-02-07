Penguins score five straight against Fleury, beat Vegas

Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel each had a goal and an assist during a five-goal spurt to rally the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, spoiling the homecoming for Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Ryan Reaves, Ian Cole and Jake Guentzel also scored goals and Matt Murray finished with 21 saves for Pittsburgh, which won its eighth straight home game. Sidney Crosby added two assists.

William Karlsson, James Neal, Ryan Carpenter and Jonathan Marchessault scored goals for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights, who lost for just the second time in 24 games when scoring the first goal of a game.

Fleury, a key member on three Stanley Cup championship teams in 13 seasons with the Penguins, finished with 33 saves. The No. 1 pick of the 2003 NHL draft, who set team records for games, minutes played, wins and shutouts, picked up his 2017 Stanley Cup ring from owner Mario Lemieux before the game and also received a special video tribute and lengthy standing ovation during the first break in the first period.

Karlsson gave Vegas a 1-0 lead just 2:09 into the contest with his 28th goal, the team’s 11th in 18 power-play opportunities. Marchessault passed the puck from behind the net to Karlsson in the left circle, and he rifled a shot through Murray’s pads.

Neal made it 2-0 early in the second period with his 23rd goal of the season, but Pittsburgh answered with goals by Reaves, Cole and Guentzel over a 6½-minute span to take a 3-2 lead after two periods.

Malkin and Kessel, who twice earlier had shots carom off the posts, extended the Penguins’ lead to 5-2 with goals in the first 6:20 of the final period, but Carpenter scored his second goal in two games and Marchessault followed with his 19th goal to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 5-4 with 7:59 to go.

The Golden Knights failed to garner any good chances after that, as the Penguins improved to 17-0-0 when leading after two periods.

