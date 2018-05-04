Guentzel pulls Penguins even with Caps

Jake Guentzel continued his hot hand with two goals, and Evgeni Malkin added a goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins won a pivotal Game 4 on Thursday, beating the visiting Washington Capitals 3-1.

The second-round Eastern Conference playoff series is tied 2-2. Game 5 in the best-of-seven set is Saturday in Washington.

The Capitals took their first road loss after starting the postseason 4-0 away from home.

The Penguins got a scare during the first minute of the second period when, during delayed penalty call against Malkin, goaltender Matt Murray took a shot off what appeared to be his collarbone area.

He crumbled forward and was checked by trainer Chris Stewart but remained in the game.

Pittsburgh broke a scoreless tie at 9:21 of the second period when Guentzel batted a flopping rebound past goaltender Braden Holtby and inside the far post. It was his team-leading ninth goal of the postseason, and he added his 10th later.

Guentzel extended his point streak to eight games.

Guentzel was in the penalty box for tripping the Capitals’ Lars Eller when Washington tied it. T.J. Oshie’s one-timer from the slot sailed over Murray’s glove for a power-play goal at 12:55 of the second period.

Pittsburgh scored a power-play goal at 17:31 of the second for a 2-1 lead, but this one had to withstand a review and a challenge.

There was no call initially, but a review showed that Malkin lunged toward the puck as it sat near the goal line and pushed it just over before Holtby pulled it back out with his glove. A review resulted in a goal call, and a challenge from the Capitals on goaltender interference was not upheld.

Malkin was playing in his second game after returning from a lower-body injury.

Guentzel added an empty-net, power-play goal with 57.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

Washington played without winger Tom Wilson, who served the first game of his three-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Penguins rookie winger Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3. Aston-Reese sustained a broken jaw and a concussion.

The Penguins got winger Carl Hagelin back for the first time this series. He wore full-face protection because of a mouth injury,

Murray made 20 saves for the win. Holtby stopped 21 shots.

