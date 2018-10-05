FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 2:26 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Letang's OT goal gives Pens wild win over Caps

2 Min Read

In a last-one-out-turn-off-the-lights game, Kris Letang scored from the top of the slot on a power play at 1:20 of overtime Thursday to give the host Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 win over the rival Washington Capitals.

Letang finished with two goals and an assist, Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh in its season opener.

T.J. Oshie scored twice in 21 seconds in the third period for a 6-6 tie and added an assist for Washington (1-0-1).

Jamie Oleksiak scored at 1:49 of the first, a blast from the top of the left circle off the glove of Washington goalie Braden Holtby (34 saves) for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

At 3:30 of the first, Jakub Vrana tied it after getting a fortuitous bounce off the end boards.

Former Penguin Brooks Orpik gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead when he scored from the left point at 4:18 of the first.

Guentzel’s first goal, on a power play at 7:27 of the first, tied it again. He finished off a wobbly shot from the slot by Daniel Sprong.

Washington regained the lead, 3-2, at 8:00 when Alex Ovechkin redirected a pass from Christian Djoos under goaltender Matt Murray (30 saves).

Letang made it 3-3 just 30 seconds into the second when he took a backhand feed from Sidney Crosby and scored from the left point.

The Capitals took another lead at 3:54 of the second. John Carlson kept the puck and scored on a two-on-one to make it 4-3.

Guentzel struck again on a redirection for a 4-4 tie at 15:09 of the second.

The Penguins took a 5-4 lead when Derick Brassard got a rebound and scored on a backhander at 16:58 of the second. Pittsburgh forged the game’s first two-goal difference at 2:45 of the third when Malkin one-timed a circle-to-circle pass from Letang to make it 6-4.

After a Penguins turnover, Oshie scored from the slot at 13:01 to pull Washington to within 6-5, and he deflected in another at 13:22 for a 6-6 tie.

—Field Level Media

