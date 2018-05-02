Ovechkin's late winner lifts Caps past Penguins

EditorsNote: Editors: Add word ‘the’ to the last paragraph

Alex Ovechkin scored with 1:07 left in the third period Tuesday, giving the visiting Washington Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Capitals grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set. Game 4 will be played Thursday night in Pittsburgh before the series shifts back to Washington for Game 5 on Saturday.

Ovechkin came down on a two-on-one rush with Nicklas Backstrom and one-timed a pass off the right post — then batted it out of the air into the goal to break a 3-3 tie.

Ovechkin finished with a goal and an assist while Backstrom had three assists. The Capitals scored twice in the third period to rally for the victory.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel led the Penguins with a goal and an assist apiece.

The teams both had scoring chances in the first period but neither side broke through until early in the second period. That was when Washington’s John Carlson ripped a long slap shot past goalie Matt Murray at the 48-second mark.

Guentzel tipped one past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby at 4:33 of the middle period to tie the game. Guentzel extended his postseason scoring streak to seven games.

Pittsburgh then took a 2-1 lead when Patric Hornqvist scored a power-play goal at 6:49 of the second period. He scored from in front after an Evgeni Malkin shot bounced over to him.

Washington tied it at 11:04 of the second when Chandler Stephenson scored after a quick centering pass from T.J. Oshie.

The Penguins then took the lead back when Guentzel made a spectacular move to avoid Dmitry Orlov by the left circle and sent a cross-ice pass that Crosby buried with 3:33 left in that wild second period.

Matt Niskanen tied it for Washington at 5:06 of the third period with a slap shot that hit Murray, popped up and went into the net. The Capitals held the Penguins to three third-period shots, which paved the way for their comeback.

Malkin returned to the Pittsburgh lineup after missing the first two games of the series with a lower-body injury. He had the one assist but finished with a minus-2 rating.

Holtby stopped 19 shots for the win. Murray made 18 saves.

—Field Level Media