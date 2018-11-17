NHL roundup: Dickinson, Stars drop Bruins in OT

Jason Dickinson pushed the rebound of a shot by Mattias Janmark past Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask 1:34 into overtime to score the only goal of the game and lift the Dallas Stars past the visiting Bruins 1-0 on Friday.

Nov 16, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson (16) celebrates scoring the game winning goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the overtime period at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dickinson and Janmark skated into the offensive zone on a two-on-one break before Janmark unleashed a slapshot that Rask pushed aside and behind the net. Janmark skated after the loose puck and centered it off Rask to the waiting Dickinson, who found a hole under Rask for the game winner.

Dallas goalie Ben Bishop stopped 23 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and the 26th of his NHL career.

The Stars are 2-2-2 in their past six matches after going 5-1-0 in their previous six games. The win allowed Dallas to split the season series after the Bruins beat the Stars 2-1 in overtime in Boston on Nov. 5.

Kings 2, Blackhawks 1 (SO)

Anze Kopitar scored the deciding goal in a shootout as Los Angeles ended a three-game losing streak by beating host Chicago in a battle of recent Stanley Cup champions who have each played below expectations.

In his first career NHL start, Kings goalie Cal Petersen made 34 saves. Petersen, who was signed by the Kings in 2017 as a free agent out of Notre Dame, played his final college game in the Blackhawks’ home rink at the 2017 NCAA Frozen Four.

Petersen’s opportunity in goal came as the result of knee surgeries to both Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell, while Jonny Brodzinski was lost due to shoulder surgery.

Sabers 2, Jets 1 (SO)

After seven rounds of a shootout, Conor Sheary’s top-shelf goal finally clinched a win for Buffalo over host Winnipeg as the Sabres ran their winning streak to four games, the longest since 2014, while halting the Jets’ winning streak at three.

Three of those four wins have come beyond regulation time, as the Sabres also defeated the Vancouver Canucks via a shootout on Nov. 10 and needed overtime to top the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 8.

The lengthy shootout was a fitting end to a duel of goaltenders. Buffalo’s Carter Hutton stopped 25 of 26 shots to earn the win, while Jets backup goalie Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves in his first game action since Oct. 26.

Capitals 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Nicklas Backstrom scored a power-play goal 22 seconds into overtime, and short-handed Washington beat host Colorado in Denver.

Backstrom also had an assist and Alex Ovechkin and Devante Smith-Pelley scored goals for the Capitals.

The Capitals (9-7-3) played without their No. 1 goaltender and two of their top forwards but still managed to get the win. Pheonix Copley had 24 saves in his second straight start for Washington.