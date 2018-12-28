Burns lifts Sharks past Ducks in 1,000th game

Brent Burns, playing in his 1,000th NHL game, scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Thursday night.

Melker Karlsson, Marcus Sorensen and Tomas Hertl also scored, and Barclay Goodrow had three assists for the Sharks, who snapped a three-game losing streak (0-1-2). Goaltender Martin Jones made 25 saves, including a couple of highlight-reel stops late in the second period.

Jakob Silfverberg and Kiefer Sherwood scored for the Ducks, who lost their fourth in a row (0-4-0).

Ducks goaltender John Gibson stopped 15 of 16 shots in the first period but didn’t come back out for the second because of what the team called an upper-body injury. Nine-year veteran Chad Johnson, claimed off waivers from St. Louis earlier this month after an injury to backup Ryan Miller, made his second appearance for Anaheim, recording 20 saves on 22 shots over the final two periods.

Burns got the winner on a slap shot from the right point at 10:21, assisted by Brenden Dillon and Goodrow.

Hertl added an empty-net goal with 22.2 seconds left.

The Ducks tied the score at 2-2 at 3:53 of the third. Sherwood took a pass between the faceoff circles and beat Jones with a forehander.

Sorensen scored the only goal of the second period, snapping a 1-1 tie at 5:44. Joe Pavelski corralled a rebound and skated in on Johnson, who stopped the initial shot. However, Pavelski was pushed into the goaltender and the puck squirted free in the crease, with Sorensen poking it into the net. Ducks coach Randy Carlyle challenged the call, but after a review, the goal stood.

Jones robbed Silfverberg with less than three minutes left in the second, gliding across the goal line to glove a one-timer from just outside the crease. Jones made another key stop later in the period after leaving his area and hitting the side of the net with a cross-ice pass. The puck deflected through the crease and past one Anaheim attacker, but Jones was able to scramble back into position to make a second stop.

Silfverberg gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 10:33 of the first, but the Sharks tied it on Karlsson’s tally at 18:05 of the period.

