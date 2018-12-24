Galchenyuk leads Yotes over Sharks in shootout

Alex Galchenyuk scored twice and added the lone tally in the shootout as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the host San Jose Sharks 4-3 Sunday night.

Conor Garland also scored for Arizona, which got its second straight win and third in the past 10 games after defeating Colorado 6-4 Saturday night. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who was 0-5-1 in his previous six starts, stopped 35 shots and all three in the shootout.

Tomas Hertl scored twice for San Jose, which dropped to 0-1-2 on its four-game homestand following a five-game winning streak. Tim Heed also scored, and goalie Aaron Dell made 23 saves.

Kuemper stopped a breakaway by San Jose’s Marc-Edouard Vlasic in overtime, and the Coyotes killed off a penalty in the extra session after being whistled for too many men on the ice.

The Sharks trailed 2-1 entering the third period, but Hertl twice tied the score, first at 4:17 and again at 13:53 after Garland had given Arizona a 3-2 lead at 6:06.

Galchenyuk broke a 1-1 tie on a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 12:21 of the second period. Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s shot from the blue line was tipped wide of the net, but Nick Schmaltz was able to corral the puck and pass to Clayton Keller in the left faceoff circle. Keller whipped a cross-ice pass to Galchenyuk, and his one-timer found its way into the right side of the net before Dell could fully recover.

The Sharks opened the scoring at 15:11 of the first period on Heed’s power-play goal. Heed took a pass from Vlasic at the top of the left faceoff circle and blasted a shot that beat Kuemper high to the glove side. Joe Thornton also was credited with an assist, the 1,041st of his career, to pass Marcel Dionne and move into sole possession of 10th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

The Coyotes tied the score just 20 seconds later, after Keller stole the puck in the neutral zone to start a 2-on-1 break. Keller passed to Galchenyuk, whose backhander beat Dell.

Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson didn’t play after receiving a two-game suspension from the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner in the second period of the Sharks’ 3-2 overtime defeat Saturday night.

