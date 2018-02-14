Two Coyotes goalies team to beat Sharks

Kevin Connauton and Alex Goligoski scored goals, and both Arizona goaltenders had a hand in a 2-1 Coyotes victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night in San Jose, Calif.

While Arizona received all of its offense from defensemen, Coyotes goalies Scott Wedgewood and Antti Raanta combined for 40 saves at the SAP Center.

Wedgewood, who stopped 28 of 29 shots and officially recorded the win, was pulled from the game by the concussion spotter early in the third period after a collision with Sharks forward Timo Meier. Raanta stopped all 12 saves he faced in an excellent relief appearance while the Sharks pressed for the equalizer.

Connauton opened the scoring at 7:58 of the first period with some old-fashioned driving to the net. Nick Cousins deflected a point shot off the post, but Connauton lunged at the loose puck in the crease and knocked it into the cage for his fourth goal in seven games.

San Jose’s Mikkel Boedker drew the hosts even at the 9:20 mark of the first frame. Boedker, who was drafted by the Coyotes and spent eight seasons in the desert, set up shop in the slot and deflected Justin Braun’s point shot into the top corner.

Goligoski scored the winner on the power play at 9:35 of the second period. With Christian Fischer screening Sharks goalie Martin Jones, Goligoski blasted a one-timed point shot inside the far post to give him goals in three straight games and seven points (3-4-7) in a five-game point streak.

San Jose forward Tomas Hertl left the game late in the first period after crashing into the boards. The Sharks are already without Joe Thornton due to a knee injury, and they had defenseman Brent Burns skate at forward in the third period in an effort to create offense.

Jones stopped 24 shots for the Sharks, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Coyotes sit last in the league but are on a 3-0-1 streak.

--Field Level Media