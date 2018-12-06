Meier, Thornton guide Sharks past Hurricanes

EditorsNote: new headline; fixes “Radim Simek’s” in sixth graf; rewords last graf

Timo Meier collected one goal and two assists, and Joe Thornton notched three assists as the San Jose Sharks thumped the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Goalie Martin Jones made 39 saves for the Sharks, who have won two in a row.

San Jose’s Barclay Goodrow opened the scoring at 3:44 of the first period with a snipe that isn’t often seen from a fourth-line player. After Melker Karlsson stole the puck in the offensive zone, Kevin Labanc made a quick pass to Goodrow, who snapped a shot into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Tomas Hertl doubled the Sharks’ lead just past the midway point of the opening frame with an easy tally set up by Lebanc. With San Jose on the power play, Labanc fired a perfect pass to Hertl at the doorstep, and he simply redirected the puck for his seventh of the season.

The goal snapped Carolina’s penalty-kill run at 21 successful kills, a stretch that lasted more than seven games.

Meier’s goal at 8:42 of the second period made it a 3-0. Meier was in the slot when he deflected Radim Simek’s shot into the cage for his 14th goal of the season. The assist was Simek’s first NHL point.

The rout was on when Joe Pavelski scored at 15:02 of the second period with a lucky goal. Even though no teammates were in the vicinity, Pavelski sent the puck to the front of the net and Carolina’s Jordan Staal inadvertently deflected the puck into his own cage. It was Pavelski’s fifth goal in as many games and 18th of the season.

Carolina’s Lucas Wallmark scored with 89 seconds left in the second period, but San Jose’s Marcus Sorensen rounded out the scoring with just over four minutes left in the game.

With his three assists, Thornton has 1,038 in his career and is two behind Marcel Dionne for 10th on the NHL’s all-time list.

Goalie Curtis McElhinney made 18 saves for the Hurricanes, who have just one win in five games (1-3-1).

