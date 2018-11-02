Bobrovsky tames Sharks in Blue Jackets' 4-1 win

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 44 shots, including 25 in the third period, as the Columbus Blue Jackets opened their three-games-in-four-nights California trip with a 4-1 victory Thursday night against the host San Jose Sharks.

Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 4-1-0 on the road.

Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top goaltender, had lost his past three appearances, and he gave up a career-worst eight goals in his only other road start of the season, Oct. 13 at Tampa Bay.

Kevin Labanc scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who lost in regulation for the first time in seven games (4-1-2). San Jose goaltender Aaron Dell, making only his fourth start of the season, made 23 saves.

Jones broke a 1-1 tie at 9:15 of the second period. He joined Duclair on the rush to create a two-on-two break, and Duclair’s centering pass redirected off Jones’ skate just outside the crease and over Dell’s shoulder and into the top corner of the net.

Foligno scored on a breakaway at 18:40 of the second, taking a long stretch pass from defenseman Markus Nutivaara at the San Jose blue line and putting a backhander over Dell’s left pad.

Anderson clinched the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:59 of the third.

The score was tied 1-1 after the first period.

Labanc opened the scoring at 11:50 of the period following a Columbus turnover in its own end. Lebanc took a pass from Logan Couture at the edge of the left faceoff circle and snuck a shot just between the paddle of Bobrovsky’s stick and his right arm. Marc-Edouard Vlasic also was credited with an assist.

Duclair tied the score at 16:30 on a wraparound.

Defenseman Ryan Murray’s shot from the point went just left of the goal. Duclair picked the rebound off the end boards, skated around the net and tucked the puck inside the post before Dell could react. Alexander Wennberg also got an assist.

