Sharks shred reeling Flames

Evander Kane scored twice and goalie Martin Jones stopped 37 shots as the San Jose Sharks tightened their hold on second place in the Pacific Division with a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon in San Jose, Calif.

Kane netted four goals the last time the Sharks met the Flames, his first career hat trick, and the Sharks are now riding a seven-game winning streak.

A pair of goals 74 seconds apart by Brenden Dillon and Jannik Hansen staked the Sharks to a 2-0 lead before the midway point of the opening frame at SAP Center.

Dillon opened the scoring at the 7:52 mark when he was set up by Chris Tierney for a one-timer from the high slot and unloaded a shot that beat Flames goalie David Rittich.

Hansen doubled the lead with a slick deflection. He held off a check from Calgary’s Mark Jankowski when he redirected Brent Burns’ shot-pass into the cage.

Jankowski made amends by playing a part in Michael Stone’s goal at 12:17 of the first period to put the Flames on the board, screening Jones when Stone unloaded a blast from the point and snapped a 51-game goal drought with his third marker of the season.

But Kane’s shorthanded goal just before the midway point restored San Jose’s two-goal lead and took the wind out of the sails for the struggling Flames. Seconds after Calgary’s Dougie Hamilton rang a shot off the post, Kane was unchecked on a rush and made no mistake to make it a 3-1 count.

After Justin Braun scored at 10:09 of the third period, Kane netted his second of the game 121 seconds later when Dillon’s shot ricocheted off him and into the cage.

The victory gives the Sharks a sweep of the season series.

Rittich made 28 saves for the Flames, who have lost five straight.

On Friday, the Flames announced Sean Monahan, their top-line center and top goal scorer with 31 tallies, has been shut down for the season to have wrist surgery as well as deal with a hip injury.

