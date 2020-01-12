Burns, Sharks down Stars in Pavelski's return

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks spoiled the return of former captain Joe Pavelski, defeating the visiting Dallas Stars 2-1 Saturday night.

Jan 11, 2020; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during warmups against the Dallas Stars at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Marleau, who became the fifth player in NHL history to appear in 1,700 games, also scored for the Sharks, and goaltender Aaron Dell made 27 saves.

Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Anton Khudobin stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Pavelski played his first 13 seasons in San Jose, serving as captain for his final four. He received a video tribute and a rousing ovation from Sharks fans.

The Sharks played their second straight game without current captain Logan Couture, who suffered a fractured left ankle Tuesday against St. Louis.

Benn gave the Stars the lead with a power-play goal just 1:32 into the first period. Tyler Seguin faked a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle and passed to Benn at the top of the crease, and he deflected the pass past Dell. Miro Heiskanen got the secondary assist.

Burns tied the score at 15:33 of the first, as Timo Meier’s shot from the top of the right faceoff circle deflected off the back of Burns’ left skate and through Khudobin’s legs. Erik Karlsson also was credited with an assist.

Marleau broke the tie at 2:56 of the second. Burns’ shot from the point was saved by Khudobin, but Tomas Hertl was able to get to the rebound and tip it toward Marleau, who was skating toward the left post. Marleau pushed the puck into an empty net for the winner.

Sharks forward Joe Thornton played in his 1,613th game, passing Ray Bourque for 11th in league history.

The Sharks swept their two-game homestand and will travel to Arizona for a game Tuesday night.

