Kane contributes to win in San Jose debut

Joe Pavelski notched a goal and two assists in San Jose’s four-goal second period Tuesday night as the Sharks bounced the visiting Edmonton Oilers 5-2 at SAP Center.

Evander Kane, acquired Monday from the Buffalo Sabres, chipped in two assists in his first game for San Jose. Justin Braun, Timo Meier, Logan Couture and Chris Tierney also scored goals as the Sharks stayed in second place in the Pacific Division with 77 points.

Connor McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi potted goals for Edmonton, which saw its three-game winning streak end and was rebuffed in its chance to sweep its California road trip. The Oilers won one-goal decisions Saturday night in Los Angeles and Sunday night in Anaheim.

McDavid initiated the scoring at 4:33 of the first period with his 28th goal on a classic rush up the right wing. Deriving help from Milan Lucic, who drove the net and drew Braun to him, McDavid had time and space to skate to the bottom of the circle and flick a wrister over goalie Martin Jones.

Pavelski tied the game just 1:20 into the second period with his 16th tally, thanks to Kane. After leveling Edmonton defenseman Matt Benning in the corner to win the puck, Kane took a wrister from the left circle that Pavelski tipped past goaltender Cam Talbot.

Braun gave San Jose the lead for good at 7:02 with his third goal. Pavelski left him the puck at the right point, and Braun ripped a slapper that appeared to hit Lucic’s stick and eluded Talbot on the glove side.

Meier upped the lead to 3-1 at 16:15 with his 16th marker, taking the puck out of the left corner and skating into the slot. Meier’s backhander deflected off Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera and trickled by Talbot.

Couture capped the second-period outburst with his 26th goal at 17:38. He beat Talbot with a sharp-angle wrister from just above the goal line after his centering pass was blocked back to him in the right circle.

Puljujarvi’s 10th goal at 6:06 of the third period pulled Edmonton within two goals, but Tierney bagged his 16th into an empty net at 19:05.

Jones stopped 24 shots for the win. Talbot made 29 saves.

--Field Level Media