Karlsson keeps clicking as Sharks rout Oilers

Evander Kane and Joonas Donskoi each scored twice, and the dynamic defensive duo of Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson continue to add offense as the host San Jose Sharks walloped the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Goalie Aaron Dell needed only 20 saves to record San Jose’s fourth consecutive win.

Karlsson collected three assists to extend his franchise-record point streak to 14 games, during which he has one goal and 24 assists. Burns had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Sorensen and Joe Thornton also scored for San Jose.

Alex Chiasson and Milan Lucic netted the goals for Edmonton, which fell to 2-8-0 in its past 10 games.

Kane opened the scoring at 6:37 of the first period with the kind of tally that comes when a player is rolling. Kane was trying to make a pass to the high slot, but the puck ricocheted off two Oilers players before bounding past goalie Cam Talbot.

On the goal, Karlsson collected the first of his three assists. He ended the night with 15 points in his past six games.

After Sorensen doubled San Jose’s lead with a penalty-shot tally at 12:57, the Oilers received a slight jolt with Chiasson’s power-play goal at the 14:35 mark.

However, Donskoi potted his first of the night just 49 seconds later with a power drive to the front of the net and a nifty backhander.

Kane’s second goal of the game, and fifth in four outings, made it 4-1 at 6:32 of the second period and ended the night for Talbot, the victim of four goals on 17 shots.

Possibly the only good news of the night for Edmonton came when Lucic scored for the first time since the season opener just past the midway point, snapping a 41-game goal drought. However, Burns netted a power-play goal late in the second period to quash any of Edmonton’s comeback hopes.

Thornton joined the scoring parade 64 seconds into the third period, and Donskoi converted the Sharks’ seventh goal at 10:44 of the frame.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 16 of 19 shots during his relief appearance in net for the Oilers.

—Field Level Media