Erik Karlsson carries Sharks to shootout win over Wild

Erik Karlsson scored twice in regulation and tallied the game-winning goal in the eighth round of a shootout as the San Jose Sharks rallied to defeat the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-3.

Radim Simek also scored in regulation for San Jose before Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc found the back of the net in the shootout. Martin Jones made 22 saves in the win.

Marcus Johansson, Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored regulation goals for the Wild. Fiala and Mats Zuccarello were successful in the shootout. Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot made 36 saves.

The Sharks are still just 3-5-1 in their past nine games while the Wild are 3-0-1 in their past four.

The Wild went without registering a shot on goal for the first 10:51 of the opening frame, but their third shot of the period got them on the board at the 12:41 mark when Johansson’s snap shot eluded Jones.

The Sharks leveled the score at 16:04 of the first when Simek’s shot from inside the blue line beat Talbot. The tie didn’t last long as Joel Eriksson Ek set Bonino up for the go-ahead goal at the 19-minute mark. Despite being outshot 18-7 through the first 20 minutes, the Wild took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, Evander Kane broke up a play in the Sharks’ zone and started a two-on-one in the opposite direction before setting Karlsson up with a saucer pass right in front of Minnesota’s net. Karlsson’s shot picked the corner over Talbot’s shoulder and tied the game 2-2 at the 15:45 mark.

Karlsson scored his second goal of the evening at 4:11 of the third period, a slap shot that rung off the post before going in and giving San Jose a 3-2 lead. Fiala tied the game when he buried a Johansson rebound to make it 3-3 with 10:12 left in regulation.

It appeared that Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon scored the winning goal with 2:53 left in overtime, but it was waved off after the officials determined the puck was knocked down by a high stick.

Fiala and Couture exchanged goals in the second round of the shootout, and Zuccarello and Labanc tallied in the third round. No other players were successful until Karlsson buried the puck with a slap shot in the eighth round after Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman missed the target with his attempt.

--Field Level Media