Couture leads Sharks past Islanders with OT goal

Logan Couture scored the overtime winner for the second straight outing and the host San Jose Sharks handed the New York Islanders a rare setback with a 2-1 overtime win Saturday night.

Nov 23, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) battle for possession in the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Goaltender Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, who have won eight of nine games.

Couture converted a play with Evander Kane halfway through the overtime frame for his fifth goal of the season.

The Islanders fell in overtime, but continued their point-collecting run. New York has gone 17 games without losing in regulation time, posting a 15-0-2 record in that span.

Following a scoreless opening frame in which the Sharks outshot the visitors by a 13-7 count and collected the first eight shots of the game, the clubs traded goals 27 seconds apart in the second period.

San Jose’s Marcus Sorensen opened the scoring at the 6:38 mark, his fourth goal of the season. After New York’s Brock Nelson was denied on a breakaway opportunity, the Sharks raced down the ice and completed a perfect two-on-one which ended when Mario Ferraro fed a pass that Sorensen redirected into the net.

Casey Cizikas evened the score in the blink of an eye. While the Islanders were buzzing in the offensive zone, a rebound went all the way to Adam Pelech at the left point. Pelech fired a point shot that bounced off Cizikas and into the net for his fourth goal of the campaign.

San Jose’s top-ranked penalty kill was a huge factor in the outcome. The Sharks stopped six New York power plays, including two in the third period.

The night featured top-notch goaltending from both teams. Jones made a clutch save on Anthony Beauvillier in the third period.

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves. He made clutch third period stops on Sorensen and Patrick Marleau.

—Field Level Media