Rangers upset Sharks in shootout

Chris Kreider scored a pair of third-period goals and Kevin Shattenkirk scored the lone shootout marker as the New York Rangers netted an upset 4-3 shootout victory over the host San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves through regulation and overtime and denied all three San Jose skaters in the shootout to backstop his team to a victory that snapped a two-game losing skid.

San Jose’s Tomas Hertl scored with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Brent Burns and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, while the Rangers got a first-period goal from Mats Zuccarello.

The Sharks are known for their quick starts and were at it again when Burns opened the scoring at 3:22 of the game, burying a one-timer from the point that made it past a screen and into the net.

Burns later added an assist and has now collected three goals and 12 assists in a nine-game point streak, the longest ever by a Sharks defenseman.

Zuccarello replied just 59 seconds later to put the Rangers on the board, a big boost for the team that went into the night sitting last in the Eastern Conference. After taking a nifty pass from Shattenkirk to enter the offensive zone, Zuccarello was staring a three defenders, but he promptly fired a top corner shot over the glove of Sharks goalie Martin Jones to make it a 1-1 game.

Kreider notched his first goal of the game at 1:13 of the third period when he buried a one-timer from the right faceoff dot.

Meier continued his hot streak and evened the score 2-2 at 8:14 of the third. He raced down his off-wing and ripped a shot past Lundqvist to give him six goals in a five-game streak, and eight goals and 13 points in a nine-game point spree.

Kreider again put the visitors ahead at 10:05 of the final frame, taking advantage of some porous Sharks defensive play, only to see Hertl tie the game in the last seconds.

Jones made 34 saves through regulation and overtime for the Sharks, who are 4-0-2 in their past six games.

