Burns, Martin lead Sharks past Senators

Brent Burns celebrated his recent milestone 1,000th game prior to puck drop and followed up by collecting a goal and an assist to lead the host San Jose Sharks to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Goalie Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, who are on a six-game winning streak and are 8-1-2 in their last 11 games.

After a scoreless first period, San Jose captain Joe Pavelski finally cracked the scoreless deadlock with 2:03 remaining in the middle frame.

Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon led a rush up the ice before dishing the puck to Tomas Hertl at the offensive zone, and Hertl made a quick pass to Pavelski at the top of the left circle. He proceeded to rip a top-corner shot over the glove of Senators goalie Anders Nilsson.

Burns, who played his 1,000th game on Dec. 29 and received a couple of antelope for his ranch among an eclectic collection of gifts from his teammates and the organization, doubled the San Jose lead at 6:17 of the third period.

Burns quickly fired the puck from the half wall and it banked off an Ottawa defender and into the cage for his ninth goal of the season.

Ryan Dzingel put the Senators on the board just 27 seconds later — his 18th goal of the season — to keep his club alive, but Ottawa’s comeback hopes were dashed when Joe Thornton restored San Jose’s two-goal edge with a power-play goal on a rebound tally with 4:17 left.

Melker Karlsson rounded out the scoring with an empty netter with 1:21 left on the clock.

Nilsson stopped 28 shots. Ottawa was without its top two centers and saw a modest two-game winning streak snapped.

Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan collected an assist, giving him a seven-game point streak in which he’s netted three goals and five assists.

