San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

G Aaron Dell stopped 32 shots in Thursday’s 3-2 victory at Calgary.

LWTimo Meier had a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 3-2 victory at Calgary. Meier scored his fourth goal of the season when G Mike Smith did a nice job to poke check the puck off Chris Tierney’s stick but it went right to Meier, who quickly swatted a shot into the net.

C Chris Tierney had a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 3-2 victory at Calgary. Tierney slipped a shot from the slot through G Mike Smith’s legs during a San Jose man advantage.

LW Joonas Donskoi scored with 2:48 left in Thursday’s 3-2 victory at Calgary. Donskoi returned to the lineup after missing the past six games with a lower-body injury. “I thought he was awesome,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “He was on the puck all night, hounding it, carrying it, making plays. I thought he was one of our better players.” Donskoi also had a first-period assist.