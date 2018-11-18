Pavelski, Dell lead Sharks in shutout of Blues

Joe Pavelski scored two goals, and Aaron Dell stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-0 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist, Logan Couture finished with three assists and Timo Meier added two assists for San Jose.

It was the fourth career shutout for Dell as the Sharks held onto their Pacific Division lead by two points over the Calgary Flames with the win, their third in the last four games.

Chad Johnson, who shut out the Sharks 4-0 on Nov. 9 in St. Louis, had 25 saves for the Blues. It was just the second time in the last six games that St. Louis, playing the second half of a back-to-back that started with a 4-1 victory at Vegas on Friday night, allowed more than one goal in a game.

Following a scoreless first period, San Jose took control with three goals in the span of four minutes and 11 seconds. Karlsson started the outburst with a power-play goal, blasting a slap shot from the top of the slot past Johnson’s blocker for his first goal of the season and also his first as a member of the Sharks.

Pavelski made it 2-0 when he muscled in a rebound of a Meier shot from the left side of the net, his 12th goal of the season.

Kane followed just 74 seconds later when he fired a wrist shot from the top of the slot past Johnson’s glove side for his seventh goal of the season.

Pavelski scored his second goal of the game and sixth over the last four games midway through the third period to up San Jose’s lead to 4-0, snapping in a shot from the bottom of the right circle inside the near post for his 13th goal of the season.

—Field Level Media