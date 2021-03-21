Blues break it open in 3rd to hammer Sharks

Jordan Kyrou scored two goals and added an assist to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues past the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday.

David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly each had a goal and three assists for Blues, who won their season series against the Sharks 5-1-2.

Vince Dunn added a goal and assist for the Blues and Ville Husso made 29 saves.

Dylan Gambrell had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who are winless (0-3-1) in their last four games. Tomas Hertl also scored and Devan Dubnyk made 16 saves.

The Blues came into the game short-handed again after losing three forwards from Friday night’s lineup.

Oskar Sundqvist suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2-1 victory and Zach Sanford landed on the COVID-19 list. Tyler Bozak skated in the warmups Saturday but sat out with what the team called an upper-body injury. He played the previous two games after missing 21 with a concussion.

The Sharks struck first when Gambrell scored just 2:23 into the game. Brent Burns fired a shot from the slot, then went to the net, fished out the rebound, circled behind the goal and found Gambrell stepping into the slot.

But the Blues tied the game just 69 seconds later with a lucky goal. Dunn lobbed a fluttering shot well wide of the left post, but it caromed off Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson into the net.

Kyrou put the Blues up 2-1 at the 6:45 mark by driving to the left post to convert O’Reilly’s pass from behind the net.

Hertl tied the game 2-2 at 8:10 of the second period, taking Timo Meier’s pass to finish off a clean break-in down the middle.

After the Sharks were assessed a rare faceoff violation penalty in the third period, the Blues took a 3-2 lead on the resulting power play. O’Reilly fired a shot past Dubnyk from the right dot at the 4:22 mark.

Kyrou made it 4-2 with a back-door cut to the goal to convert Torey Krug’s pass. Perron iced the game with an empty-netter with 1:59 to play.

