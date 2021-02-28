Blues fend off Sharks in wild 7-6 victory

Marco Scandella scored twice as the visiting St. Louis Blues outlasted the San Jose Sharks 7-6 Saturday night.

Feb 27, 2021; San Jose, California, USA;

The injury-riddled Blues snapped their three-game losing streak while the Sharks lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Ryan O’Reilly, Mackenzie MacEachern, Zach Sanford, Brayden Schenn and Sammy Blais also scored for the Blues.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 19 shots. Ville Husso replaced him and made 19 saves to earn the victory.

Timo Meier and Evander Kane scored twice for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc and Logan Couture also scored, and Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves.

The depleted Blues lost forward Jacob De La Rose to a lower-body injury in the first period. They were already missing forwards Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev plus defenseman Colton Parayko.

The Sharks outshot the Blues 12-6 in the first period and took a 2-1 lead.

San Jose capitalized on a lucky break just 17 seconds into the game when Meier banked a shot in off of Blues defenseman Torey Krug.

Scandella tied the game 1-1 with a slap shot from the blue line. The Sharks countered with Kane’s power-play goal on a weak-side rebound conversion.

The Blues outscored the Sharks 3-2 in the wide-open second period.

After Vince Dunn’s shot was partially blocked, Blais claimed the puck and beat Dubnyk with his backhand to tie the game 2-2.

Meier put the Sharks ahead with a power-play goal, firing through Dylan Gambrell’s screen. Less than a minute later Schenn’s one-time shot over Dubnyk’s glove tied the game 3-3.

Kane scored again -- this time from the top of the right circle -- to chase Binnington. But Sanford came out of the right corner to tie the game 4-4.

The Sharks opened the third period on the power play, but MacEachern scored the Blues’ first short-handed goal of the season off Sanford’s 2-on-1 pass.

San Jose responded with Labanc’s goal 55 seconds later. O’Reilly’s rebound conversion 67 seconds later put the Blues up 6-5.

Logan Couture’s redirection goal tied the game 6-6. Just 43 seconds later, Scandella stepped in through the right circle to make it 7-6.

--Field Level Media