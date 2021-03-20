Blues slip past Sharks in shootout

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves plus two shootout stops to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Slideshow ( 22 images )

The Blues snapped their five-game winless streak (0-3-2) while improving to 4-1-2 against the Sharks this season.

Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues on his 35th birthday. Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the shootout to clinch the victory.

Ryan Donato scored and Martin Jones made 33 saves for the Sharks, who are 0-2-1 in their past three games.

The Blues outshot the Sharks 12-9 in the scoreless first period and tested Jones with a power-play redirection off David Perron’s skate and a later break-in by Jordan Kyrou.

Sharks winger Kevin Labanc nearly put the Sharks up early in the second period, but he blasted a shot off the inside of the left post off the rush.

After the Sharks killed off another Blues power play, they scored off of their final penalty-kill clear to take a 1-0 lead. Donato joined the rush, took a drop pass from Marcus Sorensen and buried an unchecked wrist shot with 4:52 left in the second period.

That was Donato’s first goal in 21 games, dating back to late January.

Bozak, who was back for his second game after missing 21 games with a concussion, tied the game 1-1 with a short-handed goal 6:22 into the third period.

Kyle Clifford circled out from behind the net and took a sharp-angled shot from the right side. Bozak broke to the left post and the puck banked off his leg into the net.

The Blues lost forward Oskar Sundqvist to a lower-body injury during the first period when he collided with Clifford.

The Sharks got an overtime power play when the Blues were called for having too many men on the ice, bBut they failed to take advantage and the game went into the shootout.

This was the fourth overtime game between the teams this season, which each time winning twice. All seven games in the season series have been decided by one goal.

--Field Level Media