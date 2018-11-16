Kapanen, Andersen lead Leafs past Sharks

EditorsNote: fixes “Labanc” in third and eighth grafs

Kasperi Kapanen scored twice and Frederik Andersen stopped 42 shots as the Toronto Maple Leafs continued their road mastery with a 5-3 victory against the Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

John Tavares, Josh Leivo and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 8-1 on the road this season. Toronto also won for the first time in its past six tries at the SAP Center.

San Jose got goals from Kevin Labanc, Joe Pavelski and Marc-Eduoard Vlasic.

Andersen, who won his fifth straight start, was beaten three times in the first but stopped all 29 shots he faced over the final two periods, including 15 in the third.

Kapanen scored what proved to be the winner with a short-handed goal at 12:06 of the second period. Marner stole the puck at his own blue line and chipped a pass ahead to spring Kapanen on a breakaway. Kapanen beat San Jose goaltender Martin Jones with a forehand to snap a 3-3 tie.

Marner scored at 13:54 of the third to help clinch the victory. Andersen was credited with an assist.

The Sharks took a 3-2 lead after the first period, twice rallying from a one-goal deficit.

Toronto’s Tavares opened the scoring at 2:10 of the first before the Sharks tied it on Labanc’s goal at 5:28. The Maple Leafs regained the lead on Kapanen’s goal at 11:47, then Pavelski scored on the power play at 12:51 to tie it at 2-2. Vlasic gave the Sharks their first lead with a goal at 18:21 off a pass from Pavelski.

Toronto’s Leivo tied the score at 3-3 at 2:30 of the second.

Sharks winger Tomas Hertl missed the game with a lower-body injury and was replaced in the lineup by rookie Rourke Chartier.

In addition to the victory, the Maple Leafs got some good news Thursday morning as center Auston Matthews, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, skated with teammates for the first time since injuring his shoulder Oct. 27 against Winnipeg.

Matthews, who has missed Toronto’s past eight games, is still expected to be out another 7-10 days.

