Kane's two-goal night leads Sharks past Leafs

Evander Kane scored two goals, and the San Jose Sharks stretched their winning streak to three games with a 5-2 win against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Mar 3, 2020; San Jose, California, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates with puck against San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Kane has six points (two goals, four assists) in the past three games.

Antti Suomela and Stefan Noesen each had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones made 25 saves for the Sharks, who won have won three in a row for the first time since Nov. 21-25. Radim Simek also scored a goal for San Jose.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, Mitchell Marner also scored, and Jack Campbell made 33 saves for the Maple Leafs, who were trying for their fourth straight win and 10th in a row against a team from California.

The Maple Leafs remain five points in front of the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Noesen and Kane scored 50 seconds apart early in the third period to break a 2-2 tie.

Noesen scored on a rebound off the end boards to make it 3-2 at 5:48. Kane then beat Campbell glove side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Simek scored into an empty net to make it 5-2 with 57 seconds left.

Kane was in front of Campbell on a power play when he tipped in a point shot from Brent Burns to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first period.

Matthews tied it 1-1 at 2:48 of the second period when he pounced on a loose puck to the side of the crease and backhanded it past Jones for his 46th goal of the season, one behind the league-leading total of Boston’s David Pastrnak.

Matthews has scored in all seven games against San Jose in his NHL career.

The Sharks retook the lead 2-1 at 3:54 when Suomela banked the puck off Campbell from below the goal line for his first goal of the season in his 17th game.

Marner scored with a spectacular between-the-legs move to tie it 2-2 at 17:27 of the second period. Marner received a backhand pass from Matthews before getting past Burns and scoring on a backhand.

Despite giving up two leads, the Sharks outshot the Maple Leafs 18-6 in the second period.

—Field Level Media