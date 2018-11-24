Sharks extend Canucks' miseries with 4-0 win

EditorsNote: Some puncutation tweaks, including in the lede

Erik Karlsson scored once and added two assists to pace the attack, and goalie Aaron Dell needed just 19 saves to collect his second consecutive shutout as the host San Jose Sharks handed the Vancouver Canucks another loss by a 4-0 count Friday night.

After a slow start to his time with the Sharks following the offseason trade that sent him from Ottawa to Northern California, Karlsson has found his form. He’s netted two goals and eight points over the last five games.

The Sharks are also riding a 4-1-1 run that has them back atop the Pacific Division.

Logan Couture scored San Jose’s first of three power-play goals on the night at 10:54 of the first period, as the Sharks finished a play right out of the textbook.

Kevin Labanc took the puck from a scrambled faceoff and put it back to Karlsson at one point. Karlsson fed the puck across to Couture at the other point, and he walked in and fired home a wrist shot.

Timo Meier’s man-advantage score with 10 seconds left in the opening period doubled the lead. Joe Thornton’s shot was denied, but he sent the rebound to the front of the net, and Meier deflected it into the net for his 13th of the season.

Karlsson completed the power-play-goal trifecta at 3:43 of the third period when he took a pass from Thornton while in the high slot and whipped a high wrist shot through the screen to make it 3-0.

Karlsson had a hand in Melker Karlsson’s even-strength goal at 9:35 of the third period to round out the scoring, firing the point shot that Melker Karlsson deflected for his first goal of the season.

Thornton collected two assists as he moved past Mario Lemieux for sole possession of 11th place among the NHL’s all-time assist leaders. He has 1,035.

Anders Nilsson stopped 20 shots in goal for Vancouver, which has lost seven straight in regulation and is on an 0-7-1 slide.

