Sharks snap skid with OT win over Knights

Brent Burns’ power-play goal 22 seconds into overtime lifted San Jose to a 4-3 win over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night, ending the Sharks’ season-worst losing streak at seven games.

Mar 30, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) warms up before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Burns one-timed a pass on the Sharks’ first possession in the offensive zone in overtime. San Jose held a 4-on-3 advantage after Colin’s Miller’s hooking penalty on Evander Kane with less than a minute to play in regulation.

Tomas Hertl, Kane and Marc-Edouard Vlasic tallied goals, while Logan Couture had two assists for the Sharks, who split the four-game season series against Vegas. Martin Jones made 23 saves to win for the first time in seven decisions.

William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore notched goals for the Golden Knights, who lost their fifth straight (0-3-2).

With Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) missing his eighth consecutive game, backup goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped 30 shots.

Jonathan Marchessault collected a puck behind Jones and slipped a slick pass to Karlsson in the slot early in the first period. Karlsson quickly sent Marchessault’s feed past Jones for his 24th tally at 3:54.

The Golden Knights are accustomed to fast starts against the Sharks. In 14 meetings between the teams, Vegas has led 1-0 on seven occasions by scoring in the game’s first five minutes.

Hertl tied it 1-1 with his 35th goal just 58 seconds into the second period. He found a rebound of Joonas Donskoi’s shot and potted the marker in a wild scramble in front of Subban.

Eakin snared a rebound of Deryk Engelland’s shot and lifted in a short backhander for his 21st goal at 5:30 just as a power play was ending to give Vegas its second lead.

Kane scored a wild third-period goal that was similar to Hertl’s, but this time, Hertl drove the net and pulled Subban out of the crease. Kane followed by burying his 29th marker at 7:22 to tie it 2-2.

Vlasic slapped a rolling puck from the point after Couture’s faceoff win at 11:26. His third goal of the year beat Subban high, but Theodore scored his 12th 38 seconds later on an almost identical play — from Karlsson’s win on a draw — to make it 3-3.

